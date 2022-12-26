First infection of 'Brain-eating amoeba' reported in S. Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The first infection from Naegleria fowleri, or "brain-eating amoeba," has been reported in South Korea, the health authorities said Monday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) confirmed that a Korean national who died after returning from Thailand was infected with Naegleria fowleri, which destroys human brains.
The man in his 50s came back to Korea on Dec. 10 after a four-month stay in the Southeast Asian country and was admitted to a hospital next day. He died on Tuesday last week.
This is the first known infection from the disease in the country, which was first reported in the United States in 1937.
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater lakes, rivers, canals and ponds throughout the world. The amoeba is inhaled through the nose and travels to the brain to destroy brain tissue.
The KDCA said the odds of human-to-human transmission of Naegleria fowleri are low but asked local residents to refrain swimming in the areas where the disease has broken out.
A total of 381 Naegleria fowleri cases have been reported as of 2018 in the world including in the U.S., India and Thailand.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(LEAD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
Opposition parties push ahead with parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(3rd LD) NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
Song Joong-ki's agency confirms actor in romantic relationship
-
Seoul subway fares likely to rise next year due to budget problem, officials say
-
Han River freezes early this year amid continued cold wave
-
'Reborn Rich' ends with its highest-rated episode
-
Defector-turned-lawmaker warns N.K. leader against phishing scams