Seoul stocks almost flat late Mon. morning amid recession worries
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded nearly flat late Monday morning as investors took to the sidelines amid the recession woes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had edged up 0.19 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,313.88 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks traded choppy after another muted start. The KOSPI has fallen every session since Dec. 15, except for last Thursday, amid a pessimistic economic outlook for 2023 and monetary tightening moves in major economies.
Chip losses weighed on the KOSPI, while bio and auto companies advanced.
Top cap Samsung Electronics dropped 0.34 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.9 percent.
Bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics added 0.87 percent, with leading carmaker Hyundai Motor increasing 0.32 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem grew 0.33 percent, while financial heavyweight KB Financial Group retreated 0.78 percent. Internet portal operator Naver gained 0.56 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,276 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 4.8 won from the previous session's close.
