Opposition leader calls for scrapping pardon for ex-President Lee
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung called Monday for scrapping a likely pardon for former President Lee Myung-bak, saying it would go against public sentiment.
Lee of the Democratic Party made the remark during a party meeting, a day before President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to approve a list of year-end special pardons recommended by the Justice Ministry.
The list reportedly includes former President Lee, who has been serving a 17-year prison term on charges of embezzlement and bribery.
"Preferential pardons that betray the people's common sense and expectations, and in fact hinder national unity, should be withdrawn completely," the party leader said. "Unfair abuse of power is a sin that destroys the people's sovereignty and democracy."
Other beneficiaries of this week's pardons reportedly include former South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo.
Kim, who has been serving a two-year sentence on opinion rigging charges, is expected to receive a pardon without a reinstatement, which would bar him from running for political office until May 2028.
