Justice ministry to codify publicity rights into law
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The justice ministry plans to revise the Civil Act to codify ordinary people's right to the commercial use of their names, images and other identity traits, officials said Monday.
The ministry unveiled the revision to the Civil Act stipulating so-called publicity rights in a pre-legislation notice through Feb. 6, before submitting the bill to the National Assembly for final approval, the officials said.
Publicity rights are categorized as property rights giving an individual the exclusive right to license the use of their name, image, likeness or other aspects of their persona for commercial promotion.
In the absence of a relevant law, South Korean courts have handed out contradictory rulings in cases seeking the recognition of such rights.
Under the envisioned revision, individuals will be entitled to license or withdraw the use of their publicity rights by others. Such rights will be inheritable and remain effective for 30 years upon inheritance.
The revision also guarantees the right to redress publicity rights violations, such as posthumous compensation.
The ministry said the envisioned legislation could prevent legal uncertainties and disputes concerning publicity rights at a time "anyone can become a celebrity thanks to the development of social networking services."
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 44.5 pct: poll
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(3rd LD) NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
Actor Song Joong-ki in romantic relationship, possibly with British woman
-
'Reborn Rich' ends with its highest-rated episode
-
Seoul subway fares likely to rise next year due to budget problem, officials say
-
(URGENT) Fighter jet KA-1 crashes in Hoengseong County
-
Han River freezes early this year amid continued cold wave