NCT 127 to drop repackaged album next month
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band NCT 127 will release "Ay-Yo," a repackaging of its fourth full-length album, next month, the group's management agency said Monday.
The album will come out Jan. 30 and has 15 tracks, including three new songs, SM Entertainment said.
The band's latest album, "2 Baddies," was released in September and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
Ahead of the new release, the nine-member group will hold its second world tour in North American cities and Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.
The group debuted in 2016 as a subunit of the umbrella boy band NCT. While based in Seoul, it has also gained a large following overseas, especially in the United States.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 44.5 pct: poll
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(3rd LD) NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
Actor Song Joong-ki in romantic relationship, possibly with British woman
-
'Reborn Rich' ends with its highest-rated episode
-
Seoul subway fares likely to rise next year due to budget problem, officials say
-
(URGENT) Fighter jet KA-1 crashes in Hoengseong County
-
Han River freezes early this year amid continued cold wave