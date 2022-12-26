Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Combat aircraft KA-1 crashes in Hoengseong County

All News 12:21 December 26, 2022

HOENGSEONG, South Korea, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- An Air Force fighter jet, presumed to be a KA-1 light attack aircraft, crashed in Hoengseong County, northeastern South Korea, on Monday, officials said.

Two pilots aboard safely escaped and are being transferred to a nearby hospital, according to the officials.
(END)

