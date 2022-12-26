Go to Contents Go to Navigation

PM cancels meeting with Yoon after aide tests positive for COVID-19

All News 13:52 December 26, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo canceled his weekly meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday after one of his aides tested positive for COVID-19, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The president and prime minister meet at the presidential office every Monday to discuss state affairs, usually over lunch.

An aide to Han tested positive for COVID-19 early Monday, and some events involving the prime minister and members of his office had to be canceled in line with COVID-19 rules, the office said in a notice to the press.

Han tested negative on a self-test and plans to undergo an additional PCR test at a hospital.

President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) talks with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo during their weekly meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Sept. 26, 2022, in this file photo provided by the office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#prime minister #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!