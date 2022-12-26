KOSDAQ 694.68 UP 3.43 points (close)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
Yoon's approval rating rises to 44.5 pct: poll
Most Saved
(3rd LD) NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
Actor Song Joong-ki in romantic relationship, possibly with British woman
'Reborn Rich' ends with its highest-rated episode
Seoul subway fares likely to rise next year due to budget problem, officials say
(URGENT) Fighter jet KA-1 crashes in Hoengseong County
First infection of 'Brain-eating amoeba' reported in S. Korea