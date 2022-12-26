KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Meritz Insurance 49,000 UP 350
Daesang 22,850 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 11,950 UP 150
Hanwha 27,250 UP 50
LX INT 41,300 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,520 UP 5
Hyundai M&F INS 30,950 UP 600
DB HiTek 39,200 UP 200
CJ 83,000 DN 1,000
SKNetworks 4,020 DN 5
DOOSAN 82,900 DN 1,700
DL 61,700 UP 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,800 UP 50
KIA CORP. 63,700 UP 1,000
SK hynix 77,000 DN 800
Youngpoong 632,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,950 UP 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,200 DN 550
SamsungF&MIns 215,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,100 UP 650
Kogas 39,500 UP 850
Nongshim 352,000 UP 3,500
GCH Corp 17,900 DN 350
POSCO Holdings 292,000 UP 3,500
SGBC 44,500 UP 650
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,100 UP 50
LOTTE 32,800 UP 450
HyundaiMtr 158,000 UP 1,000
AmoreG 33,850 DN 150
Hyosung 76,800 UP 100
LotteChilsung 180,500 UP 2,500
HITEJINRO 27,200 UP 100
Yuhan 59,800 UP 300
SLCORP 24,100 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 93,400 UP 200
ORION Holdings 15,900 DN 150
KCC 220,500 UP 500
SKBP 71,400 UP 300
HyundaiElev 28,550 UP 250
ZINUS 37,050 UP 750
