KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hanchem 191,500 UP 3,000
DWS 42,250 DN 300
KEPCO 21,700 DN 200
SamsungSecu 35,250 0
KG DONGBU STL 7,690 DN 40
SKTelecom 49,250 UP 250
S-1 62,600 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 129,500 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,800 UP 1,300
KUMHOTIRE 3,000 UP 35
Daewoong 20,750 UP 150
TaekwangInd 763,000 UP 17,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,890 UP 10
KAL 24,300 DN 100
LG Corp. 81,400 DN 700
POSCO CHEMICAL 184,500 UP 6,000
Boryung 9,480 DN 320
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,000 UP 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,600 UP 250
Shinsegae 211,500 DN 1,500
DB INSURANCE 67,900 DN 200
SamsungElec 57,900 DN 200
NHIS 9,780 UP 100
DongwonInd 52,100 UP 300
LS 72,600 UP 900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES120000 DN500
GC Corp 135,500 DN 1,000
GS E&C 22,700 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 624,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 169,500 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,580 UP 60
SKC 92,800 UP 400
GS Retail 29,600 UP 250
Ottogi 481,000 UP 500
Youngone Corp 48,250 UP 950
CSWIND 70,500 UP 700
GKL 18,100 DN 100
KOLON IND 42,800 UP 700
HanmiPharm 301,500 UP 1,000
SD Biosensor 33,800 UP 1,650
(MORE)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 44.5 pct: poll
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(3rd LD) NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
Actor Song Joong-ki in romantic relationship, possibly with British woman
-
'Reborn Rich' ends with its highest-rated episode
-
Seoul subway fares likely to rise next year due to budget problem, officials say
-
(URGENT) Fighter jet KA-1 crashes in Hoengseong County
-
First infection of 'Brain-eating amoeba' reported in S. Korea