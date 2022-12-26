Hanchem 191,500 UP 3,000

DWS 42,250 DN 300

KEPCO 21,700 DN 200

SamsungSecu 35,250 0

KG DONGBU STL 7,690 DN 40

SKTelecom 49,250 UP 250

S-1 62,600 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDS 129,500 UP 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 49,800 UP 1,300

KUMHOTIRE 3,000 UP 35

Daewoong 20,750 UP 150

TaekwangInd 763,000 UP 17,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,890 UP 10

KAL 24,300 DN 100

LG Corp. 81,400 DN 700

POSCO CHEMICAL 184,500 UP 6,000

Boryung 9,480 DN 320

LOTTE Fine Chem 59,000 UP 700

HYUNDAI STEEL 32,600 UP 250

Shinsegae 211,500 DN 1,500

DB INSURANCE 67,900 DN 200

SamsungElec 57,900 DN 200

NHIS 9,780 UP 100

DongwonInd 52,100 UP 300

LS 72,600 UP 900

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES120000 DN500

GC Corp 135,500 DN 1,000

GS E&C 22,700 UP 200

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 624,000 UP 2,000

KPIC 169,500 UP 500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,580 UP 60

SKC 92,800 UP 400

GS Retail 29,600 UP 250

Ottogi 481,000 UP 500

Youngone Corp 48,250 UP 950

CSWIND 70,500 UP 700

GKL 18,100 DN 100

KOLON IND 42,800 UP 700

HanmiPharm 301,500 UP 1,000

SD Biosensor 33,800 UP 1,650

(MORE)