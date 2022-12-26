Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:41 December 26, 2022

Meritz Financial 41,700 DN 550
BNK Financial Group 7,240 DN 10
emart 103,000 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY334 50 UP200
KOLMAR KOREA 41,900 DN 500
PIAM 30,450 UP 150
HANJINKAL 39,300 DN 100
KSOE 72,000 DN 100
Hanssem 43,700 DN 2,750
F&F 143,000 UP 3,500
MERITZ SECU 6,180 UP 120
HtlShilla 79,000 DN 1,700
Hanmi Science 35,500 UP 1,000
SamsungElecMech 134,000 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,450 DN 100
MS IND 15,050 DN 100
OCI 85,600 DN 700
LS ELECTRIC 58,000 DN 500
KorZinc 564,000 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,090 DN 60
HyundaiMipoDock 84,100 DN 1,200
IS DONGSEO 29,250 UP 50
S-Oil 89,500 UP 1,500
LG Innotek 273,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 184,500 UP 6,500
HMM 21,750 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 51,900 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 142,000 UP 2,000
Mobis 209,500 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 71,900 UP 1,700
Hanon Systems 8,350 UP 90
SK 200,500 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 21,450 DN 50
Handsome 28,150 UP 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,600 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 13,950 UP 200
COWAY 58,200 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,500 UP 600
IBK 11,050 DN 50
DONGSUH 21,250 UP 650
