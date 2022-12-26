KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungEng 22,150 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 119,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 5,890 DN 140
SAMSUNG CARD 33,000 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 23,700 DN 300
LOTTE CONF 124,500 DN 2,000
KT 36,000 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25100 DN100
LOTTE TOUR 12,950 DN 400
LG Uplus 11,800 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,300 DN 900
KT&G 95,400 DN 1,000
Doosan Enerbility 14,800 DN 200
Doosanfc 30,200 DN 350
LG Display 12,600 DN 100
Kangwonland 23,600 DN 350
NAVER 178,500 UP 500
Kakao 53,600 UP 200
NCsoft 432,000 UP 2,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 58,900 UP 200
COSMAX 69,500 UP 100
KIWOOM 92,300 UP 1,700
DSME 18,500 DN 400
HDSINFRA 7,510 UP 10
DWEC 4,270 UP 20
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,650 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 386,000 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 34,800 DN 250
LG H&H 697,000 DN 8,000
LGCHEM 618,000 UP 8,000
KEPCO E&C 54,100 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 37,200 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,400 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,600 UP 650
LGELECTRONICS 88,900 DN 2,000
Celltrion 175,500 UP 2,500
TKG Huchems 21,700 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 157,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,000 UP 100
KIH 58,000 UP 400
(MORE)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 44.5 pct: poll
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(3rd LD) NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
Actor Song Joong-ki in romantic relationship, possibly with British woman
-
'Reborn Rich' ends with its highest-rated episode
-
Seoul subway fares likely to rise next year due to budget problem, officials say
-
(URGENT) Fighter jet KA-1 crashes in Hoengseong County
-
First infection of 'Brain-eating amoeba' reported in S. Korea