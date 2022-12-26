SamsungEng 22,150 DN 50

SAMSUNG C&T 119,500 UP 1,500

PanOcean 5,890 DN 140

SAMSUNG CARD 33,000 UP 150

CheilWorldwide 23,700 DN 300

LOTTE CONF 124,500 DN 2,000

KT 36,000 UP 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25100 DN100

LOTTE TOUR 12,950 DN 400

LG Uplus 11,800 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 73,300 DN 900

KT&G 95,400 DN 1,000

Doosan Enerbility 14,800 DN 200

Doosanfc 30,200 DN 350

LG Display 12,600 DN 100

Kangwonland 23,600 DN 350

NAVER 178,500 UP 500

Kakao 53,600 UP 200

NCsoft 432,000 UP 2,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 58,900 UP 200

COSMAX 69,500 UP 100

KIWOOM 92,300 UP 1,700

DSME 18,500 DN 400

HDSINFRA 7,510 UP 10

DWEC 4,270 UP 20

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,650 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 386,000 DN 4,500

KEPCO KPS 34,800 DN 250

LG H&H 697,000 DN 8,000

LGCHEM 618,000 UP 8,000

KEPCO E&C 54,100 DN 200

ShinhanGroup 37,200 DN 350

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,400 UP 1,300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,600 UP 650

LGELECTRONICS 88,900 DN 2,000

Celltrion 175,500 UP 2,500

TKG Huchems 21,700 DN 150

DAEWOONG PHARM 157,500 UP 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,000 UP 100

KIH 58,000 UP 400

