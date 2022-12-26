KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 46,450 DN 150
LIG Nex1 90,200 UP 2,000
Fila Holdings 34,500 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,600 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,540 UP 35
AMOREPACIFIC 133,000 DN 500
FOOSUNG 11,300 UP 50
SK Innovation 161,000 DN 500
POONGSAN 32,900 0
KBFinancialGroup 51,000 DN 600
Hansae 16,200 DN 150
CHONGKUNDANG 88,700 DN 100
DoubleUGames 46,400 DN 300
HL MANDO 43,250 DN 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 822,000 UP 16,000
Doosan Bobcat 35,700 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,300 DN 110
Netmarble 51,900 UP 2,150
KRAFTON 172,000 DN 500
HD HYUNDAI 63,800 DN 900
ORION 127,000 UP 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,200 UP 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,900 0
BGF Retail 204,500 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 79,200 UP 500
HDC-OP 10,300 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 367,000 0
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 357,500 UP 7,500
HANILCMT 12,400 UP 200
SKBS 78,200 UP 300
WooriFinancialGroup 12,750 0
KakaoBank 25,100 0
HYBE 171,500 DN 3,500
SK ie technology 55,700 UP 300
LG Energy Solution 457,500 UP 2,000
DL E&C 36,550 DN 350
kakaopay 55,200 DN 500
K Car 12,600 DN 650
SKSQUARE 34,650 DN 250
(END)
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
Yoon's approval rating rises to 44.5 pct: poll
(3rd LD) NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
Actor Song Joong-ki in romantic relationship, possibly with British woman
'Reborn Rich' ends with its highest-rated episode
Seoul subway fares likely to rise next year due to budget problem, officials say
(URGENT) Fighter jet KA-1 crashes in Hoengseong County
First infection of 'Brain-eating amoeba' reported in S. Korea