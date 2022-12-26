S. Korea to sell 10.5 tln won worth of Treasurys in Jan.
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 10.5 trillion won (US$8.2 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Monday.
The ministry will issue 1.9 trillion won in Treasurys with a maturity of three years and another 1.8 trillion won in five-year government bonds in January, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It also plans to sell 2 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years, 700 billion won in 20-year Treasurys and float 2.6 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.
South Korea issued 3.8 trillion won in state bonds in December.
In a separate report, the finance ministry said South Korea plans to sell state bonds worth 167.8 trillion won next year.
It plans to issue around 50 to 60 percent of the planned volume in the first half of 2023, compared with 62 percent tallied in the January-June period of this year, the ministry added.
