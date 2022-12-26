Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon brings newly adopted dog to work

All News 17:28 December 26, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol brought his newly adopted labrador retriever to work on Monday, his office said.

The retired service dog, named Saeromi, was adopted by Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee on Christmas Eve, becoming the couple's 11th pet.

Yoon slept with Saeromi on both Saturday and Sunday after being advised that doing so would help her adjust quickly to her new environment, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.

"This morning as President Yoon Suk Yeol was leaving for work, Saeromi kept following him, so he had no choice but to bring her to his office," Lee said during a press briefing.

"President Yoon had a tea meeting with his senior secretaries after arriving at work, and after introducing Saeromi to the secretaries, sent her back to the residence," he added.

Saeromi, President Yoon Suk Yeol's newly adopted dog, walks around the president's office during Yoon's meeting with his senior secretaries at the presidential office in Seoul on Dec. 26, 2022, in this photo provided by the office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

