Yoon brings newly adopted dog to work
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol brought his newly adopted labrador retriever to work on Monday, his office said.
The retired service dog, named Saeromi, was adopted by Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee on Christmas Eve, becoming the couple's 11th pet.
Yoon slept with Saeromi on both Saturday and Sunday after being advised that doing so would help her adjust quickly to her new environment, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.
"This morning as President Yoon Suk Yeol was leaving for work, Saeromi kept following him, so he had no choice but to bring her to his office," Lee said during a press briefing.
"President Yoon had a tea meeting with his senior secretaries after arriving at work, and after introducing Saeromi to the secretaries, sent her back to the residence," he added.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 44.5 pct: poll
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(3rd LD) NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason
-
(LEAD) KA-1 light attacker crashes in Hoengseong County, 2 pilots safe: Air Force
-
Actor Song Joong-ki in romantic relationship, possibly with British woman
-
'Reborn Rich' ends with its highest-rated episode
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials