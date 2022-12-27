U.S. reaffirms commitment to defense of S. Korea after infiltration by N. Korean drones
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The United States reaffirmed its commitment to the defense of South Korea on Monday after North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border.
The South Korean military said a group of five North Korean unmanned aerial vehicles had crossed the border on Monday (Seoul time), and that at least one of them was spotted flying over northern Seoul.
A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council also said the U.S. was consulting closely with South Korean allies to find the nature of North Korea's latest provocation.
"We are aware of the reported DPRK drone flights across the military demarcation line, and we are consulting closely with the ROK about the nature of this incursion," the spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency in an email, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"We recognize the need of the ROK to protect its territorial integrity. The U.S. commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea remains ironclad," the official added.
ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.
The South Korean military said they fired some 100 shots while trying to limit possible damage to civilians, but failed to shoot the drones down.
"This is a clear act of provocation by North Korea that encroached upon our territorial air," an official from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said earlier. "Our military will respond thoroughly and sternly to such a North Korean provocation going forward."
The drone infiltration follows a record number of North Korean ballistic missile tests this year.
Pyongyang fired more than 60 ballistic missiles this year, including eight intercontinental ballistic missiles, far exceeding its previous annual record of 25.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 44.5 pct: poll
-
Parliamentary committee to conduct on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(3rd LD) NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason
-
Actor Song Joong-ki in romantic relationship, possibly with British woman
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) KA-1 light attacker crashes in Hoengseong County, 2 pilots safe: Air Force
-
'Reborn Rich' ends with its highest-rated episode