Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace; S. Korean military misses it despite firing 100 rounds (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace (Segye Times)
-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace; S. Korean military fails to hit it despite 8 years of preparation (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace; S. Korean military takes corresponding measures (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korean military fails to shoot down N. Korean drone that breached Seoul airspace (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace (Hankook Ilbo)
-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace; S. Korean military fails to shoot it down (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S. seeks to form new export control alliance against China (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 5 drones probably from N. Korea cross into the South (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- North Korean drones cross border (Korea Herald)
-- Military fails to shoot down N. Korean drone (Korea Times)
