Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:59 December 27, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace; S. Korean military misses it despite firing 100 rounds (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace (Segye Times)
-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace; S. Korean military fails to hit it despite 8 years of preparation (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace; S. Korean military takes corresponding measures (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korean military fails to shoot down N. Korean drone that breached Seoul airspace (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace (Hankook Ilbo)
-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace; S. Korean military fails to shoot it down (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S. seeks to form new export control alliance against China (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 5 drones probably from N. Korea cross into the South (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- North Korean drones cross border (Korea Herald)
-- Military fails to shoot down N. Korean drone (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!