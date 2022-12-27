Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace; S. Korean military misses it despite firing 100 rounds (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace (Segye Times)

-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace; S. Korean military fails to hit it despite 8 years of preparation (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace; S. Korean military takes corresponding measures (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korean military fails to shoot down N. Korean drone that breached Seoul airspace (Hankyoreh)

-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace (Hankook Ilbo)

-- N. Korean drone breaches Seoul airspace; S. Korean military fails to shoot it down (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- U.S. seeks to form new export control alliance against China (Korea Economic Daily)

