Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 December 27, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-7 Cloudy 10

Incheon 01/-7 Cloudy 10

Suwon 02/-10 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 02/-9 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 03/-7 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 02/-11 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 09/-1 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 04/-6 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 05/-6 Cloudy 20

Jeju 09/05 Cloudy 20

Daegu 06/-5 Cloudy 20

Busan 10/01 Sunny 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!