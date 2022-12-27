Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 27, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-7 Cloudy 10
Incheon 01/-7 Cloudy 10
Suwon 02/-10 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 02/-9 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 03/-7 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 02/-11 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 09/-1 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 04/-6 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 05/-6 Cloudy 20
Jeju 09/05 Cloudy 20
Daegu 06/-5 Cloudy 20
Busan 10/01 Sunny 10
