Seoul stocks open higher amid recession woes
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday amid recession woes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 17.51 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,334.65 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Investors have remained watchful over the U.S. Fed's next policy direction as its Chair Jerome Powell recently reiterated the Fed will keep an aggressive monetary tightening mode for the time being despite eased inflation pressure.
Wall Street was closed Monday for the Christmas holiday.
In Seoul, large caps traded higher across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.52 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.65 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem jumped 2.9 percent, and battery maker Samsung SDI edged up 1.28 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver climbed 1.68 percent, and leading automaker Hyundai Motor traded 0.63 percent higher from the previous session.
The local currency was exchanging hands at 1,271.7 won against the dollar, up 3.1 won from the previous session's close.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 44.5 pct: poll
-
Parliamentary committee to conduct on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(3rd LD) NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) KA-1 light attacker crashes in Hoengseong County, 2 pilots safe: Air Force
-
Actor Song Joong-ki in romantic relationship, possibly with British woman
-
'Reborn Rich' ends with its highest-rated episode