Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Festivals Calendar - January 2023

All News 10:11 December 27, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in January.

* Daegwallyeong Snow Festival

When: Jan. 20-29

Where: Daegwallyeong in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province

The Daegwallyeong Snow Festival offers lots to do, including making snowmen, top spinning and various traditional winter games, as well as exhibitions of snow and ice sculptures on the snow-covered hills of Daegwallyeong in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, a famous winter retreat.

For further information, call 033-335-3995 or visit (http://www.snowfestival.net).

A visitor looks at ice sculptures at the venue of the Daegwallyeong Snow Festival in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, on Feb. 6, 2022, as its operators allowed visitors to enjoy the sights for free with the annual festival being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)

* Pyeongchang Trout Festival

When: Dec. 30-Jan. 29

Where: Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province

The Pyeongchang Trout Festival takes place annually in Pyeongchang County, the largest trout producing area in South Korea. Trout cultivated in Pyeongchang are popular for their rich and chewy texture. At the festival, visitors can enjoy ice fishing, along with other fun activities, such as barehanded fishing and sledding. The festival venue is also close to Alpensia Ski Resort and Yongpyong Ski Resort, where the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games took place.

For more information, call 033-336-4000 or visit (http://www.festival700.or.kr).

This undated photo of the Pyeongchang Trout Festival is captured from the website of the Korea Tourism Organization. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival

When: Jan. 7-29

Where: Hwacheon Stream, Hwacheon, Gangwon Province

Enjoy fishing for mountain trout under the thick ice on the Hwacheon Stream, the source of the North Han River. Catch trout with your bare hands, compete in a creative sled competition, play football on the ice or try bobsledding.

For more information, call 1688-3005 or visit (http://www.narafestival.com).

Visitors enjoy fishing on a frozen river at the 2020 Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival in the Gangwon Province county of Hwacheon, 88 kilometers northeast of Seoul, on Jan. 27, 2020. (Yonhap)

* Mount Taebaek Snow Festival

When: Jan. 27-31

Where: Mount Taebaek National Park in Taebaek, Gangwon Province

Various events will be held in the highlands of Taebaek Mountain, 800 meters above sea level, during this five-day festival. The program includes a snow sculpture competition for college students, snowball fights, snow rafting, concerts and a fireworks show. Snow sculptures produced under various themes will be on display.

For more information, contact the Taebaek city tourism and cultural division at 033-550-2085 or visit (https://www.tbsnow.co.kr).

Visitors look at ice sculptures during the 2020 Mount Taebaek Snow Festival at Mount Taebaek National Park in Taebaek, Gangwon Province, on Jan. 11, 2020. (Yonhap)

*Yeongdong Dried Persimmon Festival

When: Jan. 6-8

Where: Around Yeongdong Gym, Yeongdong, North Chungchong Province

Yeongdong is a major persimmon growing area in South Korea and a mecca of traditional Korean music. Dried persimmons, called "gotgam" in Korean, are a delicacy, especially eaten in winter time. Yeongdong County is holding the festival to show the exceptional quality of Yeongdong persimmons. Visitors will be able to see the process of making "gotgam" and buy products at discounted prices. Enjoying traditional Korean music will also be among the attractions.

For more information, call 043-745-8912 or visit (http://www.ydfesta.com).

A farmer binds peeled persimmons together to dry them in Yeongdong, a town in North Chungcheong Province, on Oct. 25, 2022. Dried persimmons, called "gotgam" in Korean, are a favorite Korean delicacy. (Yonhap)


* Haeundae Lighting Festival

When: Nov. 18-Jan. 24

Where: Haeundae Beach and Haeundae Square, Busan

The 9th Haeundae Lighting Festival is establishing itself as one of the key winter season festivals at Haeundae Beach in the southeastern port city of Busan. This year's edition, under the theme "Again Haeundae, the Sea of Light," will feature various lighting works, including an installation that reflects fantastic waves of light on the sandy beach. Compared with last year, the festival period has been doubled in length and public participation programs are being operated at a pre-pandemic level this year. For more information, call 051-749-4061~4 or visit the website (http://www.haeundae.go.kr).

Visitors enjoy lighting displays during the 9th Haeundae Lighting Festival at Haeundae Beach in the southeastern port city of Busan on Nov. 28, 2022. (Yonhap)


* Seongsan Sunrise Festival

When: Dec. 30-Jan. 1

Where: Villages and coastal areas surrounding Seongsan Ilchulbong (Sunrise Peak), Jeju Island

Festivals to greet the first sunrise of the new year will be held across the nation from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1. For the breathtaking sunrise from a peak that is one of Jeju's must-see attractions, the annual Seongsan Sunrise Festival on the southern resort island of Jeju is one of the sunrise festivals most worth experiencing.

The festival peaks as spectators watch the rising of the sun on Jan. 1, and includes performances and an event where participants record their wishes for the new year.

For more information, call 064-760-4282 or visit (https://www.sunrisefestival.kr).

This image of the Seongsan Sunrise Festival is captured from the website of the Korea Tourism Organization. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Festivals Calendar #January 2023
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!