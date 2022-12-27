N. Korea kicks off children's union congress: state media
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea convened a congress of a major youth group in Pyongyang for the first time in five years earlier this week, its state media said Tuesday.
The ninth Congress of the Korean Children's Union (KCU) opened in the capital the previous day amid "high enthusiasm of all the participants for further strengthening the group into a children's revolutionary organization" of the ruling Workers' Party, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The regime's leader Kim Jong-un appears not to have attended the opening ceremony of the congress, as he presided over a key party meeting the same day to discuss the country's policy direction for next year.
The KCU, formed in 1946, is a youth organization composed of children aged around 7 to 13. Its members are known for wearing red neckerchiefs.
The latest KCU meeting marks the third of its kind since Kim took power in 2011. Kim took part in both the seventh Congress in 2013 and the eighth in June 2017.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 44.5 pct: poll
-
Parliamentary committee to conduct on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(3rd LD) NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) KA-1 light attacker crashes in Hoengseong County, 2 pilots safe: Air Force
-
Actor Song Joong-ki in romantic relationship, possibly with British woman
-
'Reborn Rich' ends with its highest-rated episode