KH Group, house of ex-Gangwon gov. raided over suspicions on ski resort sale
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Tuesday raided the house of ex-Gangwon Gov. Choi Moon-soon and offices of KH Group as part of an investigation into suspected irregularities over the sale of a ski resort in Gangwon Province.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to 20 locations, including offices related with KH, Choi's house and Gangwondo Development Corp. (GDC), to seize evidence, according to prosecution officials.
The raid was part of an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities involving GDC's sale last year of Alpensia Resort, a posh ski resort and a main venue of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, to a special-purpose entity affiliated with KH for 711.5 billion won (US$561.6 million).
The deal sparked allegations of price fixing after it was revealed that the buyer was one of the two entities that participated in the competitive bidding for the sale, and the rival was also affiliated with KH.
