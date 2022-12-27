Police launch probe into opposition lawmaker over misuse of ambulance on day of Itaewon tragedy
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- Police launched an investigation into an opposition lawmaker Tuesday for riding in an ambulance on the day of the Itaewon crowd surge and allegedly causing other emergency doctors to arrive late.
The investigation came after a local councilor filed a complaint against Rep. Shin Hyun-young of the Democratic Party following revelations she had one of the Disaster Medical Assistance Team ambulances pick her up from her home on its way to the accident site on Oct. 29 for what she claims are rescue operations.
The councilor, Lee Jong-bae, filed the complaint against the doctor-turned-politician for various charges, including abuse of power and violation of the emergency medical law.
Lee, affiliated with the ruling People Power Party (PPP), was brought in by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency for questioning earlier Tuesday.
Separately, the PPP also submitted a motion that called for disciplinary action against Rep. Shin.
She has resigned as a member of the special committee in charge of the parliamentary probe.
