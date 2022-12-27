Seoul stocks up late Tues. morning on institutional, foreign buying
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares traded higher late Tuesday morning as institutional and foreign investors scooped up shares amid global recession woes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had edged up 11.6 points, or 0.5 percent, as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks were off to a higher start and continued to trade in positive terrain on solid institutional and foreign buying.
But investors have taken a wait-and-see stance as the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently reiterated the Fed will keep its aggressive monetary tightening despite eased inflation pressure.
In Seoul, most large caps gathered ground.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.52 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slid 0.13 percent.
Major chemical firm LG Chem advanced 1.13 percent, battery maker Samsung SDI slid 0.32 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor inched up 0.63 percent.
Cosmetics companies gained ground on optimism for China's reopening after its government announced Monday that it would ease antivirus measures on inbound travelers next month.
Beauty giant Amorepacific jumped 6.02 percent, while cosmetics and household goods maker LG Household & Health Care advanced 3.87 percent.
The local currency was exchanging hands at 1,266.7 won against the greenback, up 8.1 won from the previous session's close, as of 11:20 a.m.
