KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KIA CORP. 64,100 UP 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,850 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 94,800 UP 1,400
Yuhan 59,900 UP 100
SLCORP 24,150 UP 50
DOOSAN 82,600 DN 300
DL 62,300 UP 600
KCC 224,000 UP 3,500
SKBP 71,800 UP 400
Daewoong 20,900 UP 150
AmoreG 36,250 UP 2,400
HyundaiMtr 158,000 0
ORION Holdings 16,050 UP 150
Daesang 22,800 DN 50
SKNetworks 4,050 UP 30
TaekwangInd 754,000 DN 9,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,990 UP 100
KAL 24,200 DN 100
LG Corp. 81,900 UP 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 189,000 UP 4,500
Boryung 9,550 UP 70
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,100 UP 2,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,700 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 12,100 UP 150
TaihanElecWire 1,545 UP 25
Hyundai M&F INS 30,550 DN 400
Shinsegae 217,500 UP 6,000
POSCO Holdings 292,000 0
Nongshim 355,500 UP 3,500
SGBC 44,500 0
Hyosung 76,700 DN 100
LOTTE 32,950 UP 150
GCH Corp 17,750 DN 150
LotteChilsung 184,500 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,260 UP 160
Meritz Insurance 49,150 UP 150
HITEJINRO 27,550 UP 350
SKTelecom 49,300 UP 50
HyundaiElev 28,500 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDS 130,000 UP 500
