KOREA AEROSPACE 51,300 UP 1,500

KUMHOTIRE 2,965 DN 35

Hanon Systems 8,570 UP 220

SK 202,500 UP 2,000

ShinpoongPharm 20,900 DN 550

Handsome 28,100 DN 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 54,800 UP 2,200

Asiana Airlines 13,850 DN 100

COWAY 59,600 UP 1,400

LOTTE SHOPPING 91,000 UP 1,500

IBK 11,200 UP 150

DONGSUH 21,900 UP 650

SamsungEng 22,650 UP 500

CJ CheilJedang 384,000 DN 2,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,550 DN 100

POONGSAN 33,850 UP 950

KBFinancialGroup 51,500 UP 500

Hansae 16,650 UP 450

Youngone Corp 48,950 UP 700

CSWIND 71,700 UP 1,200

GKL 18,600 UP 500

KOLON IND 43,700 UP 900

HanmiPharm 307,000 UP 5,500

SD Biosensor 32,150 DN 1,650

Meritz Financial 41,700 0

BNK Financial Group 7,240 0

emart 103,500 UP 500

DB INSURANCE 68,100 UP 200

SamsungElec 58,100 UP 200

NHIS 9,690 DN 90

DongwonInd 53,200 UP 1,100

LS 72,900 UP 300

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES121000 UP1000

GC Corp 137,500 UP 2,000

GS E&C 23,200 UP 500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 624,000 0

KPIC 177,500 UP 8,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,570 DN 10

SKC 92,900 UP 100

GS Retail 29,500 DN 100

(MORE)