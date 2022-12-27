KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,300 UP 1,500
KUMHOTIRE 2,965 DN 35
Hanon Systems 8,570 UP 220
SK 202,500 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 20,900 DN 550
Handsome 28,100 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 54,800 UP 2,200
Asiana Airlines 13,850 DN 100
COWAY 59,600 UP 1,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 91,000 UP 1,500
IBK 11,200 UP 150
DONGSUH 21,900 UP 650
SamsungEng 22,650 UP 500
CJ CheilJedang 384,000 DN 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,550 DN 100
POONGSAN 33,850 UP 950
KBFinancialGroup 51,500 UP 500
Hansae 16,650 UP 450
Youngone Corp 48,950 UP 700
CSWIND 71,700 UP 1,200
GKL 18,600 UP 500
KOLON IND 43,700 UP 900
HanmiPharm 307,000 UP 5,500
SD Biosensor 32,150 DN 1,650
Meritz Financial 41,700 0
BNK Financial Group 7,240 0
emart 103,500 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 68,100 UP 200
SamsungElec 58,100 UP 200
NHIS 9,690 DN 90
DongwonInd 53,200 UP 1,100
LS 72,900 UP 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES121000 UP1000
GC Corp 137,500 UP 2,000
GS E&C 23,200 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 624,000 0
KPIC 177,500 UP 8,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,570 DN 10
SKC 92,900 UP 100
GS Retail 29,500 DN 100
