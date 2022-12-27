KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Ottogi 486,000 UP 5,000
MERITZ SECU 6,200 UP 20
HtlShilla 82,900 UP 3,900
Hanmi Science 35,550 UP 50
SamsungElecMech 133,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 44,400 UP 700
F&F 147,000 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,950 DN 150
Kogas 38,450 DN 1,050
SamsungF&MIns 213,000 DN 2,000
KSOE 73,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,850 DN 600
MS IND 15,050 0
OCI 86,000 UP 400
LS ELECTRIC 57,500 DN 500
KorZinc 565,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,180 UP 90
HyundaiMipoDock 85,500 UP 1,400
IS DONGSEO 30,200 UP 950
S-Oil 89,100 DN 400
LG Innotek 271,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 184,500 0
HMM 21,850 UP 100
HYUNDAI WIA 51,800 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 142,500 UP 500
Mobis 210,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 74,800 UP 2,900
S-1 63,600 UP 1,000
ZINUS 37,850 UP 800
Hanchem 194,000 UP 2,500
DWS 43,000 UP 750
KEPCO 21,500 DN 200
SamsungSecu 34,950 DN 300
KG DONGBU STL 7,800 UP 110
SAMSUNG C&T 119,500 0
PanOcean 5,970 UP 80
SAMSUNG CARD 32,650 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 23,750 UP 50
LOTTE CONF 125,000 UP 500
KT 36,300 UP 300
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
Yoon's approval rating rises to 44.5 pct: poll
Parliamentary committee to conduct on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on 2023 budget bill
Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason
(LEAD) KA-1 light attacker crashes in Hoengseong County, 2 pilots safe: Air Force
Actor Song Joong-ki in romantic relationship, possibly with British woman
(7th LD) 5 N. Korean drones trespass across border; S. Korea sends drones in 'corresponding' step