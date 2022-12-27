Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:41 December 27, 2022

Ottogi 486,000 UP 5,000
MERITZ SECU 6,200 UP 20
HtlShilla 82,900 UP 3,900
Hanmi Science 35,550 UP 50
SamsungElecMech 133,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 44,400 UP 700
F&F 147,000 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,950 DN 150
Kogas 38,450 DN 1,050
SamsungF&MIns 213,000 DN 2,000
KSOE 73,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,850 DN 600
MS IND 15,050 0
OCI 86,000 UP 400
LS ELECTRIC 57,500 DN 500
KorZinc 565,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,180 UP 90
HyundaiMipoDock 85,500 UP 1,400
IS DONGSEO 30,200 UP 950
S-Oil 89,100 DN 400
LG Innotek 271,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 184,500 0
HMM 21,850 UP 100
HYUNDAI WIA 51,800 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 142,500 UP 500
Mobis 210,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 74,800 UP 2,900
S-1 63,600 UP 1,000
ZINUS 37,850 UP 800
Hanchem 194,000 UP 2,500
DWS 43,000 UP 750
KEPCO 21,500 DN 200
SamsungSecu 34,950 DN 300
KG DONGBU STL 7,800 UP 110
SAMSUNG C&T 119,500 0
PanOcean 5,970 UP 80
SAMSUNG CARD 32,650 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 23,750 UP 50
LOTTE CONF 125,000 UP 500
KT 36,300 UP 300
(MORE)

