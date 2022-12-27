KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL26150 UP1050
LOTTE TOUR 13,850 UP 900
LG Uplus 11,900 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,200 DN 1,100
KT&G 95,100 DN 300
Doosan Enerbility 14,850 UP 50
Doosanfc 30,600 UP 400
LG Display 12,900 UP 300
Kangwonland 23,800 UP 200
NAVER 181,000 UP 2,500
Kakao 54,400 UP 800
NCsoft 432,000 0
HANATOUR SERVICE 60,300 UP 1,400
COSMAX 73,000 UP 3,500
KIWOOM 91,800 DN 500
DSME 18,800 UP 300
HDSINFRA 7,810 UP 300
DWEC 4,245 DN 25
KEPCO KPS 35,200 UP 400
LG H&H 723,000 UP 26,000
LGCHEM 628,000 UP 10,000
KEPCO E&C 54,700 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 37,600 UP 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,100 UP 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,850 UP 1,250
LGELECTRONICS 89,700 UP 800
Celltrion 177,000 UP 1,500
TKG Huchems 21,950 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 156,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,400 UP 400
KIH 58,800 UP 800
GS 46,550 UP 100
LIG Nex1 93,300 UP 3,100
Fila Holdings 34,950 UP 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,000 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,300 UP 700
HANWHA LIFE 2,560 UP 20
AMOREPACIFIC 141,500 UP 8,500
FOOSUNG 11,450 UP 150
SK Innovation 161,000 0
(MORE)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 44.5 pct: poll
-
Parliamentary committee to conduct on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on 2023 budget bill
-
Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) KA-1 light attacker crashes in Hoengseong County, 2 pilots safe: Air Force
-
Actor Song Joong-ki in romantic relationship, possibly with British woman
-
(7th LD) 5 N. Korean drones trespass across border; S. Korea sends drones in 'corresponding' step