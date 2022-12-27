KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY339 00 UP450
KOLMAR KOREA 44,100 UP 2,200
PIAM 31,300 UP 850
HANJINKAL 39,400 UP 100
CHONGKUNDANG 90,700 UP 2,000
DoubleUGames 48,000 UP 1,600
HL MANDO 43,500 UP 250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 828,000 UP 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 35,900 UP 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,700 UP 400
Netmarble 52,000 UP 100
KRAFTON 172,500 UP 500
HD HYUNDAI 63,700 DN 100
ORION 128,000 UP 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,450 UP 250
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,250 UP 350
BGF Retail 208,500 UP 4,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,100 UP 900
HyundaiEng&Const 36,200 UP 1,250
SKCHEM 80,100 UP 900
HDC-OP 10,600 UP 300
HYOSUNG TNC 374,500 UP 7,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 356,500 DN 1,000
HANILCMT 12,600 UP 200
SKBS 78,900 UP 700
WooriFinancialGroup 13,000 UP 250
KakaoBank 25,800 UP 700
HYBE 170,500 DN 1,000
SK ie technology 56,100 UP 400
LG Energy Solution 457,000 DN 500
DL E&C 36,850 UP 300
kakaopay 56,400 UP 1,200
K Car 12,650 UP 50
SKSQUARE 35,350 UP 700
SK hynix 77,000 0
Youngpoong 634,000 UP 2,000
Hanwha 27,750 UP 500
DB HiTek 39,150 DN 50
CJ 83,300 UP 300
LX INT 41,750 UP 450
(END)
