Another wartime sex slave dies, reducing total surviving victims to 10

All News 16:28 December 27, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- Another South Korean woman who was forced into sexual slavery by Japan during World War II has died, a civic group said Tuesday, reducing the total number of the country's registered surviving victims to 10.

Lee Ok-seon died at the age of 94 late Monday night, according to the House of Sharing, a facility in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, that supports sex slave victims.

She was one of the 12 victims who filed a compensation suit against the Japanese government. Last year, a local court ordered Tokyo to pay 100 million won (US$79,000) in compensation each.

Historians estimate that up to 200,000 women, mostly from Korea, were forced to work in front-line brothels for Japanese troops during the war.

This photo provided by the House of Sharing on Dec. 27, 2022, shows Lee Ok-seon, a South Korean woman who was forced into sexual slavery by Japan during World War II. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

