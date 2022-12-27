Another wartime sex slave dies, reducing total surviving victims to 10
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- Another South Korean woman who was forced into sexual slavery by Japan during World War II has died, a civic group said Tuesday, reducing the total number of the country's registered surviving victims to 10.
Lee Ok-seon died at the age of 94 late Monday night, according to the House of Sharing, a facility in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, that supports sex slave victims.
She was one of the 12 victims who filed a compensation suit against the Japanese government. Last year, a local court ordered Tokyo to pay 100 million won (US$79,000) in compensation each.
Historians estimate that up to 200,000 women, mostly from Korea, were forced to work in front-line brothels for Japanese troops during the war.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 44.5 pct: poll
-
Parliamentary committee to conduct on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on 2023 budget bill
-
Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) KA-1 light attacker crashes in Hoengseong County, 2 pilots safe: Air Force
-
Actor Song Joong-ki in romantic relationship, possibly with British woman
-
(7th LD) 5 N. Korean drones trespass across border; S. Korea sends drones in 'corresponding' step