Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Medicox to raise 1 bln won via stock offering

All News 19:13 December 27, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- Medicox Co. on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 1 billion won (US$786,533). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance business acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 309,310 common shares at a price of 3,233 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#MEDICOX Co.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!