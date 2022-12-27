S. Korea reports another bird flu case at chicken farm
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea confirmed one more avian influenza case at a chicken farm Tuesday in the latest in a series of infections at local poultry farms in recent weeks.
The new case of a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain of H5N1 was found at a farm in the county of Yesan, 134 kilometers south of Seoul, which raises according to the agricultural ministry. Some 114,703 chickens are being raised at the farm.
It brought the total caseload of this season at local poultry farms to 55, with the first one being reported in mid-October.
Authorities are conducting quarantine measures on the farm, including access restrictions, poultry culling and an epidemiological investigation, the ministry added.
The government has bolstered disinfection and quarantine steps to stem the spread of the disease across the country.
