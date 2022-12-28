Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon grants special pardons to officials convicted in corruption scandal involving ex-President Park Geun-hye (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korean military startled by N.K. drones, vows to create drone unit (Kookmin Daily)
-- Low-credit people face more difficulty in getting loans from belt-tightening savings banks (Donga Ilbo)
-- N.K. drones put 2018 inter-Korean military agreement at crossroads (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Presidential office exposed to threats of N.K. drones (Segye Times)
-- Moon administration granted 5 tln won in state subsidies to civic groups (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't set to reform subsidies given to civic groups (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Strongly biased special presidential pardons (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korean military misses N.K. drones, startled by birds (Hankook Ilbo)
-- China opens its door for 1st time in 3 yrs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Cold winter continues; local companies face drop in credit ratings (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Military apologizes for failure against North's drones (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N. Korean drone infiltration leaves military's capabilities in question (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon stresses readiness to fix weak spots in air defense system (Korea Times)
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 44.5 pct: poll
-
Parliamentary committee to conduct on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason
-
(7th LD) 5 N. Korean drones trespass across border; S. Korea sends drones in 'corresponding' step
-
Actor Song Joong-ki in romantic relationship, possibly with British woman