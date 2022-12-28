(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 28)

Critics say Lee became a lawmaker of the party and then its leader to make it hard to arrest him. He may have expected people to rally around him if he keeps condemning the prosecution investigating allegations involving him. But that has not happened yet. Instead, growing voices within the party say that it must not expose itself to the risks associated with his personal legal problems. The allegations involving him are wide-ranging. His close confidants were arrested according to the court decision. Testimonies and related evidence prosecutors have gathered are tightly intertwined.