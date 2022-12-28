(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 28)
Presidential pardon in dispute
Only proper use of executive clemency can unite nation
Back in August, the Washington Post carried an article that rebuked the Republican supporters of Donald Trump resisting the investigation of the former U.S. president.
The daily cited the example of Korea, saying this country "jailed former presidents for corruption and maintained its democratic foundation."
Today, President Yoon Suk-yeol released a predecessor from prison.
The presidential pardon of former President Lee Myung-bak has so many problems that it is a contradiction in itself. Still, Yoon's supporters defend his move, saying the onetime president is too old, has served some time and the extended imprisonment of a former leader "ruins the national prestige."
None of these excuses have anything to do with law and justice, the two virtues the incumbent president cherishes so dearly. Yoon cited the "unity of the people" as the foremost reason for his decision. According to an opinion poll, however, 53 percent of Koreans opposed the pardon, against 39 percent who supported it. Which people did Yoon have in mind?
Above all, Lee was sentenced on "personal charges," such as bribery and embezzlement. That was different from Park Geun-hye, another jailed and pardoned ex-president whose problem was mainly a "political failure" to keep close aides from ruining state affairs. Still, Lee has not apologized to the people even once, insinuating that he was the victim of a political vendetta.
The incumbent leader, who declared himself a constitutionalist, puts eradicating corruption and strict law enforcement ahead of everything else. Moreover, Yoon himself orchestrated the prosecution of the two leaders and emerged as a national star in the process. How could he explain this unprecedented self-denial? Can this farce become more understandable because Yoon jumped up from the top law enforcement official to the chief executive's job in one go, skipping all intermediate courses?
After all, Lee, on probation for illness, was pardoned and reinstated after serving less than one-eighth of his term and exempted from an 8.2 billion won ($6.4 million) fine. And Yoon failed to present any plausible reasons, standards or meanings behind his move. He might have been able to solidify support from conservative voters but alienated a larger number of non-supporters. Was Yoon bent on erasing the vestiges of his liberal predecessor ― yet again ― risking political losses? Will the influential U.S. daily, which told its leaders to look at Korea, still envy this country?
It is a small surprise then that some right-wing media outlets urged Yoon also to pardon former spy chiefs jailed for helping their bosses. Some dailies also called for pardoning convicted tycoons to allow them to "help revive the national economy." Their conglomerates are busy announcing big investment plans and other steps to help the economy.
However, the public knows these business magnates will likely eat their words after they receive pardons. So, the two causes of presidential pardon power ― national unity and economic revival ― appear groundless.
All this leads to a fundamental question: Do we need executive clemency?
The special pardon, most noticeable in the U.S. and Korea that have adopted the presidential system, has never been free from controversy. In America, the pardons of ex-President Richard M. Nixon and junk bond king Michael Milken also caused political and social stirs. Former President Trump pardoned and commuted the sentences of many aides and friends, causing Democrats to attempt to give lawmakers the authority to scrutinize the chief executives' exercising of their power.
It's time Korean political leaders have similar discussions.
One way to avoid political controversy and promote national unity is to limit clemency to forgiving large numbers of petty offenders, such as traffic violators who are not jailed but suffer disadvantages due to their records.
There is also another way to promote national unity with presidential pardons.
How about Yoon, a famous dog lover, pardoning two dogs to save them from dog meat eaters during hot summer days, just like U.S. President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys before Thanksgiving?
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 44.5 pct: poll
-
Parliamentary committee to conduct on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason
-
(7th LD) 5 N. Korean drones trespass across border; S. Korea sends drones in 'corresponding' step
-
Actor Song Joong-ki in romantic relationship, possibly with British woman