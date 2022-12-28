(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 28)

Such cases are abundant. After our export of military weapons exceeded 25 trillion won for the first time, the government was busy bragging about the transformation of the country into the fourth largest military exporter in the world. But a closer look makes us disappointed. A KA-1 light attack aircraft crashed after taking off to shoot down the drones from North Korea. One of the two missiles the Army fired in response to the North's firing in October of an intermediate-range ballistic missile went missing. A ballistic missile the Army shot on the same day to warn North Korea even fell on a golf course inside a military base.