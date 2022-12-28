'Avatar 2' surpasses 6 mln admissions in S. Korea in two weeks
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" has drawn over 6 million viewers in the first two weeks of its theatrical release in South Korea, data showed Wednesday.
Released on Dec. 14, the sequel to James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar" (2009) had amassed 6.01 moviegoers as of 8 a.m., according to the data from the Korea Film Council (KOFIC).
It became the fifth film to top the 6 million mark this year and the second foreign movie following "Top Gun: Maverick" to accumulate 8.17 million admissions.
The sequel has sold tickets at a faster pace than the original "Avatar," which surpassed the 6 million mark in 17 days.
"Avatar" attracted 13.6 million moviegoers in South Korea in 2009 to become the most-viewed foreign movie released here of all time. It also remains the highest-grossing film ever with $2.9 billion in global ticket sales.
