ICT ministry to set up independent body for space projects
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's ICT ministry said Wednesday it will establish an independent body next year that will steer the state-led aerospace program and aeronautics research in a bid to foster the sector in a comprehensive way.
In its policy plan for 2023 reported to President Yoon Suk Yeol, the Ministry of Science and ICT said it will seek to formulate a bill to set up a national aeronautics administration, or the Korean version of the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), in the second half of next year.
The new administration will lead the country's space program, aeronautics research and space research, including moon and Mars exploration projects.
South Korea's space projects have been led by the government and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute.
The government will create a 50 trillion-won (US$39 billion) fund to give financial support to homegrown space startups.
The ministry also said it will go through the third launch of Nuri, the country's first homegrown space rocket, in the first half of next year.
It will be a follow-up to the successful second test-firing of the space rocket in June this year.
On top of that, the ministry said it will funnel 25 trillion won into research and development for the next five years to promote selected strategic technologies to maintain growth momentum in the influential and emerging sectors.
It will also encourage private science labs and companies to do research in certain technologies, including quantum, advanced biology and the metaverse.
Under the scheme to promote artificial intelligence (AI) across sectors, the ministry said a special secondary school for AI education will be set up, with an institution to bring up teenage white hackers.
As part of the government plans to broaden the 5G network, free 5G Wi-Fi services will be available on 25,000 public buses next year, up from the current 4,200.
