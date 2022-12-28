Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 December 28, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -2/-6 Sunny 20

Incheon -2/-6 Cloudy 30

Suwon -2/-7 Cloudy 30

Cheongju -1/-5 Snow 30

Daejeon 01/-4 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon -1/-10 Snow 20

Gangneung 04/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 02/-2 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 03/-3 Cloudy 30

Jeju 09/05 Cloudy 30

Daegu 04/-2 Cloudy 20

Busan 08/01 Cloudy 0

(END)

