Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 28, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -2/-6 Sunny 20
Incheon -2/-6 Cloudy 30
Suwon -2/-7 Cloudy 30
Cheongju -1/-5 Snow 30
Daejeon 01/-4 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon -1/-10 Snow 20
Gangneung 04/-1 Sunny 0
Jeonju 02/-2 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 03/-3 Cloudy 30
Jeju 09/05 Cloudy 30
Daegu 04/-2 Cloudy 20
Busan 08/01 Cloudy 0
(END)
