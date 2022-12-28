Seoul shares open sharply lower on Wall Street losses
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened nearly 2 percent lower Wednesday on a decline in U.S. stocks overnight.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 40.75 points, or 1.75 percent, to 2,292.04 points in the first 15 minutes of trading, marking the first time in two months that the KOSPI stayed below the 2,300 mark.
Overnight, major U.S. stock indexes closed lower on the beginning of the holiday-shortened trading week, as investors wait for the upcoming release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes and key U.S. economic data.
The S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 1.38 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 percent.
In Seoul, most heavyweights got off to a weak start.
Market top cap Samsung Electronics slid 1.89 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.65 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor was down 1.58 percent, internet portal operator Naver dipped 1.38 percent, and bio firm Celltrion lost 1.17 percent.
Battery makers lost ground amid growing concerns for the sector after electric car maker Tesla Inc. shares tumbled overnight. Major chemical firm LG Chem fell 3.66 percent, and battery maker Samsung SDI inched down 0.8 percent.
The local currency was exchanging hands at 1,268.7 won against the greenback, up 2.7 won from the previous session's close, as of 9:15 a.m.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 44.5 pct: poll
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason
-
(7th LD) 5 N. Korean drones trespass across border; S. Korea sends drones in 'corresponding' step
-
(3rd LD) Ex-President Lee granted special presidential pardon