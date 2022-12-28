Seoul stocks sharply down late Wed. morning on Wall Street decline
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks extended losses Wednesday morning on overnight falls on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had dipped 48.27 points, or 2.07 percent, to 2,284.52 points, as of 11:20 a.m.
After opening sharply lower, the KOSPI extended losses as investors took a cue from a sharp fall on the tech-heavy Nasdaq market.
In Seoul, market heavyweights traded low across the board, weighed down by declines in tech and battery shares.
Top chipmaker Samsung Electronics dipped 2.41 percent, while smaller rival SK hynix retreated 1.04 percent.
Battery makers were in negative territory following electric car maker Tesla Inc.'s steep fall overnight.
LG Energy Solution declined by 4.6 percent, battery maker Samsung SDI was down 3.21 percent, and chemical firm LG Chem slid 4.3 percent.
The local currency was exchanging hands at 1,269 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.4 won from the previous session's close, as of 11:20 a.m.
