Restaurant under covert Chinese police station suspicion to make announcement this week
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- A Chinese restaurant in Seoul, suspected of having functioned as a secret Chinese police station, said Wednesday it will make an "important announcement" this week to address the allegations.
The restaurant has received media attention after the Spain-based human rights watchdog Safeguard Defenders insisted early this month that China was operating more than 102 clandestine police stations in 53 countries, including South Korea, to monitor and repatriate dissidents living in exile.
South Korean counterintelligence authorities have since been looking into the background of the restaurant with suspicions that it might be the foothold of China's secret police organization in South Korea.
"For the sake of truth, we will make an important announcement. We will disclose hideous forces concealing the truth," the restaurant said in a message posted on an outdoor electronic display Wednesday.
The announcement will be made in late December, it said.
No details were given as to what "hideous forces" represent, but the message claimed, "A corrupt company is controlling public opinion with money and fooling South Korean people and destroying the friendship between South Korea and China by manipulating Korean politics."
A restaurant official separately told Yonhap News Agency the exact time of the planned announcement will be made public as soon as it is determined.
