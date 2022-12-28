Man attends court hearing on arrest warrant for killing taxi driver, ex-girlfriend
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- A 32-year-old man accused of murdering a taxi driver involved in a car crash as well as an ex-girlfriend attended a court hearing Wednesday on the request of an arrest warrant for him.
The suspect, whose identity has been withheld, allegedly killed the taxi driver in his 60s on Dec. 20 and hid his body in a closet after luring him into the house on the pretext of paying compensation money for a collision he caused under the influence of alcohol.
During police questioning, the suspect additionally confessed he killed his former girlfriend in her 50s in August and abandoned her body in a riverside in Paju. The suspect has since lived in the deceased woman's house.
Surrounded by reporters, the suspect entered the Goyang branch of the Uijeongbu District Court on Wednesday without answering any questions.
A court decision is expected to come out as early as Wednesday night.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
(LEAD) Gov't to downgrade indoor mask mandate to recommendation if criteria are met
-
Yoon encourages young science students
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on 2023 budget bill
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
(3rd LD) Ex-President Lee granted special presidential pardon
-
Taxi driver murder suspect confesses to killing ex-girlfriend