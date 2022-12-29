5 companies to recall nearly 8,500 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., BMW Korea, Stellantis Korea and two other firms will voluntarily recall nearly 8,500 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
The five firms, including Volkswagen Group Korea and Daimler Trucks Korea, are recalling 8,482 units of 15 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems that prompted the recall include battery-related software problems in BMW's i4 eDrive40 model, a faulty alternator in the Genesis GV70 SUV, and a faulty anti-locking braking system in the Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV imported by Stellantis, the statement said.
Stellantis -- a 50:50 joint venture between U.S. carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and French automaker PSA Group -- sells Jeep, Peugeot and DS brand models in South Korea. DS was initially introduced as a luxury sub brand of Citroen and became a stand-alone brand later.
Hyundai sells the GV60, GV70, GV80 SUVs and G70, G80, G90 models under the independent Genesis brand in global markets.
Owners of those vehicles can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to have the parts replaced for free, the ministry said.
(END)
