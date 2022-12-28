ORION Holdings 15,650 DN 400

SKNetworks 3,960 DN 90

KCC 219,000 DN 5,000

SKBP 72,100 UP 300

CJ 85,500 UP 2,200

LX INT 36,000 DN 5,750

DongkukStlMill 11,700 DN 400

TaihanElecWire 1,540 DN 5

Hyundai M&F INS 30,100 DN 450

Daesang 22,350 DN 450

TaekwangInd 745,000 DN 9,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,800 DN 190

KAL 24,300 UP 100

LG Corp. 79,500 DN 2,400

Meritz Insurance 49,500 UP 350

HITEJINRO 26,700 DN 850

Yuhan 57,500 UP 200

SLCORP 23,500 DN 650

CJ LOGISTICS 94,600 DN 200

DOOSAN 83,600 UP 1,000

DL 60,800 DN 1,500

POSCO CHEMICAL 179,000 DN 10,000

Boryung 9,450 DN 100

LOTTE Fine Chem 58,000 DN 3,100

HYUNDAI STEEL 32,050 DN 650

Shinsegae 229,000 UP 11,500

Nongshim 357,000 UP 1,500

SGBC 43,850 DN 650

Hyosung 70,300 DN 6,400

GCH Corp 17,600 DN 150

LOTTE 32,150 DN 800

AmoreG 36,100 DN 150

HyundaiMtr 154,000 DN 4,000

Daewoong 20,850 DN 50

LotteChilsung 178,500 DN 6,000

GS E&C 22,150 DN 1,050

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,000 DN 260

POSCO Holdings 291,000 DN 1,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 603,000 DN 21,000

DB INSURANCE 66,000 DN 2,100

(MORE)