KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ORION Holdings 15,650 DN 400
SKNetworks 3,960 DN 90
KCC 219,000 DN 5,000
SKBP 72,100 UP 300
CJ 85,500 UP 2,200
LX INT 36,000 DN 5,750
DongkukStlMill 11,700 DN 400
TaihanElecWire 1,540 DN 5
Hyundai M&F INS 30,100 DN 450
Daesang 22,350 DN 450
TaekwangInd 745,000 DN 9,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,800 DN 190
KAL 24,300 UP 100
LG Corp. 79,500 DN 2,400
Meritz Insurance 49,500 UP 350
HITEJINRO 26,700 DN 850
Yuhan 57,500 UP 200
SLCORP 23,500 DN 650
CJ LOGISTICS 94,600 DN 200
DOOSAN 83,600 UP 1,000
DL 60,800 DN 1,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 179,000 DN 10,000
Boryung 9,450 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,000 DN 3,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,050 DN 650
Shinsegae 229,000 UP 11,500
Nongshim 357,000 UP 1,500
SGBC 43,850 DN 650
Hyosung 70,300 DN 6,400
GCH Corp 17,600 DN 150
LOTTE 32,150 DN 800
AmoreG 36,100 DN 150
HyundaiMtr 154,000 DN 4,000
Daewoong 20,850 DN 50
LotteChilsung 178,500 DN 6,000
GS E&C 22,150 DN 1,050
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,000 DN 260
POSCO Holdings 291,000 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 603,000 DN 21,000
DB INSURANCE 66,000 DN 2,100
