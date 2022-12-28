KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungElec 56,600 DN 1,500
NHIS 8,980 DN 710
KPIC 172,500 DN 5,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,360 DN 210
SKC 89,400 DN 3,500
DongwonInd 51,900 DN 1,300
LS 72,000 DN 900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES120500 DN500
GC Corp 133,500 DN 4,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,100 UP 250
KIA CORP. 60,900 DN 3,200
SK hynix 76,000 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 619,000 DN 15,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,600 DN 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,250 DN 1,850
SamsungF&MIns 206,000 DN 7,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,000 UP 1,050
Kogas 38,400 DN 50
Hanwha 26,750 DN 1,000
DB HiTek 38,100 DN 1,050
GS Retail 29,200 DN 300
Ottogi 482,000 DN 4,000
MERITZ SECU 6,230 UP 30
HtlShilla 84,600 UP 1,700
Hanmi Science 33,650 DN 1,250
SamsungElecMech 134,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 45,450 UP 1,050
F&F 147,500 UP 500
KUMHOTIRE 2,910 DN 55
SAMSUNG SDS 125,500 DN 4,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,600 DN 700
GS 44,750 DN 1,800
LIG Nex1 91,600 DN 1,700
Fila Holdings 33,550 DN 1,400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 169,000 DN 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,150 DN 3,150
HANWHA LIFE 2,705 UP 145
AMOREPACIFIC 141,000 DN 500
FOOSUNG 11,100 DN 350
SK Innovation 156,500 DN 4,500
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
(LEAD) Gov't to downgrade indoor mask mandate to recommendation if criteria are met
Yoon encourages young science students
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on 2023 budget bill
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
(3rd LD) Ex-President Lee granted special presidential pardon
S. Korea's military to focus on 'overwhelming' capabilities against N. Korean nuke, missile threats