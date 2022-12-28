KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 73,200 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 133,000 DN 9,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,200 DN 650
MS IND 14,550 DN 500
OCI 84,600 DN 1,400
LS ELECTRIC 57,900 UP 400
KorZinc 575,000 UP 10,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,220 UP 40
HyundaiMipoDock 87,500 UP 2,000
IS DONGSEO 29,500 DN 700
S-Oil 86,300 DN 2,800
LG Innotek 263,500 DN 7,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 184,500 0
HMM 20,100 DN 1,750
HYUNDAI WIA 51,100 DN 700
ZINUS 36,650 DN 1,200
Hanchem 194,500 UP 500
DWS 42,600 DN 400
HANWHA AEROSPACE 72,900 DN 1,900
KEPCO 22,450 UP 950
SamsungSecu 32,150 DN 2,800
KG DONGBU STL 7,720 DN 80
Mobis 207,000 DN 3,000
S-1 60,800 DN 2,800
SKTelecom 48,200 DN 1,100
HyundaiElev 28,450 DN 50
Hanon Systems 8,100 DN 470
SK 196,500 DN 6,000
ShinpoongPharm 21,000 UP 100
Handsome 27,600 DN 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 51,800 DN 3,000
Asiana Airlines 14,400 UP 550
COWAY 56,900 DN 2,700
LOTTE SHOPPING 92,800 UP 1,800
IBK 10,000 DN 1,200
DONGSUH 21,200 DN 700
SamsungEng 23,100 UP 450
SAMSUNG C&T 118,000 DN 1,500
PanOcean 5,890 DN 80
SAMSUNG CARD 30,050 DN 2,600
