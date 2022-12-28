KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 70,500 DN 1,200
GKL 19,050 UP 450
KOLON IND 42,400 DN 1,300
HanmiPharm 300,000 DN 1,500
SD Biosensor 30,500 DN 1,650
Meritz Financial 42,250 UP 550
BNK Financial Group 6,640 DN 600
emart 105,500 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY327 00 DN1200
KOLMAR KOREA 43,200 DN 900
PIAM 29,900 DN 1,400
HANJINKAL 38,700 DN 700
CHONGKUNDANG 84,700 DN 1,900
DoubleUGames 48,050 UP 50
HL MANDO 42,100 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 830,000 UP 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 36,000 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,530 DN 170
Netmarble 51,300 DN 700
KRAFTON 169,500 DN 3,000
HD HYUNDAI 60,100 DN 3,600
ORION 127,500 DN 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,800 UP 350
HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,950 DN 300
BGF Retail 212,000 UP 3,500
SKCHEM 77,900 DN 2,200
HDC-OP 10,200 DN 400
HYOSUNG TNC 364,000 DN 10,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 347,000 DN 9,500
HANILCMT 11,950 DN 650
SKBS 75,000 DN 3,900
WooriFinancialGroup 11,800 DN 1,200
KakaoBank 25,050 DN 750
HYBE 170,000 DN 500
SK ie technology 53,800 DN 2,300
LG Energy Solution 436,500 DN 20,500
DL E&C 34,900 DN 1,950
kakaopay 55,300 DN 1,100
K Car 12,450 DN 200
SKSQUARE 34,500 DN 850
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
(LEAD) Gov't to downgrade indoor mask mandate to recommendation if criteria are met
-
Yoon encourages young science students
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on 2023 budget bill
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
S. Korea's military to focus on 'overwhelming' capabilities against N. Korean nuke, missile threats
-
(3rd LD) Ex-President Lee granted special presidential pardon