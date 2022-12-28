CSWIND 70,500 DN 1,200

GKL 19,050 UP 450

KOLON IND 42,400 DN 1,300

HanmiPharm 300,000 DN 1,500

SD Biosensor 30,500 DN 1,650

Meritz Financial 42,250 UP 550

BNK Financial Group 6,640 DN 600

emart 105,500 UP 2,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY327 00 DN1200

KOLMAR KOREA 43,200 DN 900

PIAM 29,900 DN 1,400

HANJINKAL 38,700 DN 700

CHONGKUNDANG 84,700 DN 1,900

DoubleUGames 48,050 UP 50

HL MANDO 42,100 DN 1,400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 830,000 UP 2,000

Doosan Bobcat 36,000 UP 100

H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,530 DN 170

Netmarble 51,300 DN 700

KRAFTON 169,500 DN 3,000

HD HYUNDAI 60,100 DN 3,600

ORION 127,500 DN 500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,800 UP 350

HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,950 DN 300

BGF Retail 212,000 UP 3,500

SKCHEM 77,900 DN 2,200

HDC-OP 10,200 DN 400

HYOSUNG TNC 364,000 DN 10,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 347,000 DN 9,500

HANILCMT 11,950 DN 650

SKBS 75,000 DN 3,900

WooriFinancialGroup 11,800 DN 1,200

KakaoBank 25,050 DN 750

HYBE 170,000 DN 500

SK ie technology 53,800 DN 2,300

LG Energy Solution 436,500 DN 20,500

DL E&C 34,900 DN 1,950

kakaopay 55,300 DN 1,100

K Car 12,450 DN 200

SKSQUARE 34,500 DN 850

