Yoon orders firm retaliation against N.K. provocations without fears of nuclear weapons
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed officials Wednesday to firmly retaliate against any North Korean provocations without having fears just because the North has nuclear weapons, a senior official said, days after the North sent drones infiltrating into the South.
Yoon gave the instruction during an unscheduled meeting with members of the presidential office and the National Security Office after canceling a luncheon event, according to senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.
"President Yoon told them to punish and retaliate in no uncertain terms in response to any provocation by North Korea, saying that is the most powerful way to deter provocations," she said during a press briefing.
"The president also emphasized that we must not be fearful or hesitant just because North Korea has nuclear weapons," she added.
North Korea sent five drones into South Korean airspace on Monday but the military failed to shoot them down, raising questions about its readiness posture.
Yoon will visit the Agency for Defense Development on Thursday to review the country's surveillance, reconnaissance and interception capabilities against drones and other flying objects as well as progress on developing attack missiles, Kim said.
