(LEAD) White House-S Korea diplomatic strategy
SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- The White House was quick to issue a statement welcoming South Korea's adoption of its Indo-Pacific strategy, describing it as a "reflection" of the allies' shared commitment to regional security and prosperity.
The Yoon Suk Yeol administration on Tuesday made public a 37-page document detailing Seoul's diplomatic principles on issues related to the Indo-Pacific region in line with its goal of emerging as a "global pivotal state," a follow-up to Yoon's declaration during his visit to Cambodia in November for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's COVID-19 cases over 80,000 for 2nd day
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed above 80,000 for the second straight day Wednesday amid lingering concerns over a wintertime surge.
The country confirmed 87,517 new coronavirus infections, including 56 from overseas, bringing the total to 28,859,713, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Yoon orders firm retaliation against N.K. provocations without fears of nuclear weapons
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed officials Wednesday to firmly retaliate against any North Korean provocations without having fears just because the North has nuclear weapons, a senior official said, days after the North sent drones infiltrating into the South.
Yoon gave the instruction during an unscheduled meeting with members of the presidential office and the National Security Office after canceling a luncheon event, according to senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares hit 2-month low on ex-dividend date, tech slump
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks slumped to the lowest level in two months on Wednesday on the ex-dividend date and losses in tech and battery shares. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 52.34 points, or 2.24 percent, to close at 2,280.45 points.
-----------------
PM orders military to beef up vigilance over intrusion of N. Korean drones
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday instructed military officials to beef up vigilance over North Korean drones and make up for shortcomings shown in the military's handling of the recent intrusion.
Han made the remarks during a visit to an air defense brigade, where Patriot missile interceptors are deployed, days after North Korean drones crossed into South Korea's airspace.
-----------------
Defense minister apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup apologized during a parliamentary session Wednesday over a botched military operation to shoot down five North Korean drones that violated South Korea's air space earlier this week.
The North's drone infiltrations on Monday have raised questions over the South Korean military's readiness against potential drone-based provocations and led it to craft defense measures, including a plan to stage counter-drone drills on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit of moon
SEOUL -- South Korea's unmanned space vehicle Danuri has successfully entered the orbit of the moon earlier than planned, the science ministry said Wednesday.
Danuri, also known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, was captured by the moon's gravity on Tuesday and began rotation, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
-----------------
State broadcasting watchdog raided over alleged score rigging in cable channel relicensing
SEOUL -- Prosecutors on Wednesday raided the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) on suspicions of score manipulation in the process of renewing a broadcasting license for a cable TV channel in 2020.
The Seoul Northern District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to several offices of KCC in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, to seize evidence connected to the case, including the mobile phone belonging to the head of the task force in charge of the licensing, according to officials.
